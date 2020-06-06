U.S. State Department forces Marriott Hotels to close in Cuba

The Four Points Sheraton hotel in Havana will close in August after the U.S. Treasury Department ordered Marriott International, Inc. to wrap up any business Cuba, the U.S. hotel group said in a statement on Friday.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. hotel group, which operates in Cuba since 2016 with permission from the U.S. government, also said that its operating license was reviewed and renewed in 2018. “But we have recently received notice that the government-issued license will not be renewed, forcing Marriott to cease operations in Cuba.”

The statement by Marriott says: “Marriott continues to believe that Cuba is a destination that travelers, including U.S citizens, want to visit. Marriott looks forward to reopening on the island if and when the U.S. government permits us to do business there again.”

This measure comes one year after the U.S government banned cruise trips from its territory to the island, and falls within the scope of the blockade against Cuba since 1962. With the Donald Trump’s administration in power, the sanctions have significantly increased.

Along these lines, seven Cuban companies and hotels were added to a list that compiles entities sanctioned by the U.S State Department. The name that has caused more controversy is that of Fincimex, a financial company that deals with remittances sent to Cuba through Western Union.

