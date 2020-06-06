Cuban president sends congratulations to Ministry of the Interior 

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, congratulated the Ministry of the Interior (MININT) on the occasion of its 59th anniversary.

Through his Twitter account, the president highlighted the work of the members of the institution, which was created on June 6, 1961 to confront the aggressive policy of the United States in its undeclared war against the Caribbean nation.

@DiazCanelB

Today we commemorate the 59th anniversary of #MININT, whose fighters serve the country on all fronts. Honor and glory to its heroes and martyrs, who are always in the vanguard of the vanguard. #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad.

The Cuban president said that together with those who respect the authority they impose, more by their morals than by force of law, is the gratitude of the people, who also applaud them.

In another tweet, Diaz-Canel condemned the serious incident that occurred the day before in the PNR substation of Calabazar, Boyeros municipality, where a police officer was killed, another was seriously injured and a third was also injured.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba