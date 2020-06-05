Increasing calls for Nobel Peace Prize to Cuban medical brigades 

The French petition portal MesOpinions.com and social networks are increasing their support for the proposal to award the Nobel Peace Prize to the Cuban doctors who fight COVID-19 around the world.

Recently, the call to recognize with the Nobel the International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Situations of Disasters and Serious Epidemics Henry Reeve passed one thousand mark of signatures on the website, while the Facebook group activated to promote it reached 2,500 members.

Both initiatives are part of the platform launched in France in late April to promote the petition in favor of Cuban brigades of health professionals present in dozens of countries on several continents, where they support national and local authorities in the battle against the pandemic.

MesOpinions.com has received more than 300 comments from Internet users adding their names to the campaign, with acknowledgement phrases in French, English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian and other languages.

In six weeks of work, the platform has brought together dozens of organizations and personalities from France, Honduras, Spain, Italy, Hungary, Belgium, Ireland, Switzerland, Argentina, the United Kingdom, Cuba, Denmark, Tunisia, Peru, Germany, Portugal and Greece.

In its call, it highlights the action of the Henry Reeve contingent created in 2005, following the devastating passage of Hurricane Katrina through the Gulf states of the U.S., with particular impact on poor and Black residents of the city of New Orleans.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba