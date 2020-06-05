Cuban president emphasizes commitment to sustainable development

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, highlighted this Friday his country’s commitment to sustainable development, on the occasion of World Environment Day.

On his personal twitter account, the Cuban president pointed out the unavoidable duty to take care of the planet. While in another tweet, he recalled a phrase of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro:

“… It is still not resolved how humanity is going to find alternative sources of energy, and today oil is being consumed as forests were destroyed before.”

Our duty is to take care of the planet. #World Environment Day. #Cuba committed to sustainable development. #We areCuba #We areContinuity https://t.co/tgdZy2Lqzk Via @Granma_Digital

