Cuba’s foreign minister deplores manipulation and political opportunism of terrorism

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez stated that the Caribbean nation deplores any manifestation of manipulation and political opportunism on the issue of terrorism. The island’s top diplomat recalled on his Twitter account that Cuba, which has been the victim of acts of this nature, maintains a firm position of rejection and condemnation of terrorist actions, methods and practices in all their manifestations.

Never again under the threat of terrorism, Rodriguez recalled that 3,478 Cubans have died and 2,999 have suffered or been disabled in some way as a result of such actions.

Cuba is a country that has experienced numerous terrorist attacks organized, financed and executed from the territory of the United States, according to a recent statement by the Cuban Foreign Ministry. The document added that the perpetrators were groups and individuals who have enjoyed tolerance and protection from the U.S. government, which is in the public domain.

The most recent event of this scope, the text denounces, is the aggression with an assault weapon against the Cuban Embassy in Washington, carried out on April 30th, about which the U.S. Government maintains silence.

Since then, there have been threats against the integrity of Cuban diplomats and embassies in countries such as Mexico, Costa Rica, Antigua and Barbuda, Canada, Cyprus, Austria and Angola.

The foreign service of the Republic of Cuba has 11 martyrs, the head of Caribbean diplomacy recalled at a recent press conference, who were violently murdered by terrorist groups organized and financed by the United States.

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba