Cuban president thanks Raul Castro for defending the Revolution

President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated this Wednesday the First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC), Raúl Castro, on his 89th birthday and thanked him for his defense of the Revolution.

On his Twitter account, the Cuban president wrote: “Congratulations on your 89th birthday, Army General and Hero of the Republic of Cuba, fundamental protagonist of the Revolution and of contemporary history.”

In another tweet, the president thanked his predecessor for his history, loyalty and modesty. Diaz-Canel also highlighted his trust and guidance and expressed appreciation “for the free and hard defended Homeland.”

Raúl Castro was born in Birán, formerly the province of Oriente, now called Holguín, on June 3, 1931. He’s the younger brother of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba