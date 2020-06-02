Cuban foreign minister appreciates Non-Aligned condemnation of terrorist attack

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez thanked the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) for its energetic condemnation of the recent terrorist attack against the Caribbean nation’s embassy in the United States.

Through his Twitter account, the foreign minister also expressed his gratitude for the rejection of the inclusion of Cuba on the list of countries that supposedly do not cooperate with the U.S. in the fight against terrorism.

The head of Cuban diplomacy added in his message that the politicization of terrorism is contrary to the international efforts being made to contain it.

The day before, the NAM Coordinating Bureau expressed, through a statement, its concern about the lack of a statement by Washington on the aggression with firearms against the diplomatic headquarters of Cuba in Washington, DC. They also opposed the unfounded accusation that Cuba is not cooperating in the fight against terrorism and the politicization of this fight, which includes the unilateral elaboration of lists to harm other countries.

The text reiterates the firm position of the Non-Aligned Movement against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and recalls that it is the obligation of States to take all measures to protect foreign representations in their territories.

In this regard, the Coordinating Bureau urged the United States Government to take the necessary measures to ensure the security and protection of Cuba’s diplomatic missions — in both Washington and New York at the UN Mission — and personnel working there and their families.

No country should tolerate terrorism, regardless of the objectives or motives, the NAM underlined and reaffirmed its call to refrain from organizing, instigating, facilitating, participating in, financing, encouraging or tolerating terrorist activities.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba