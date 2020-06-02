Cuba reports 9 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were 9 new cases of COVID-19, for an total of 2,092 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Tuesday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up to 12 midnight Monday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus. A total of 83 patients have died from COVID-19 in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 1,827 patients have recovered — with 1 patient released from hospitalization during the day on Monday.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba