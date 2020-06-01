Cuba reports 38 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were 38 new cases of COVID-19, for an total of 2,083 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Monday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up to 12 midnight Sunday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus. A total of 83 patients have died from COVID-19 in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 1,826 patients have recovered — with an additional 17 patients released from hospitals during the day on Sunday.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba