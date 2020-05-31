New album by Aragón in the social media

The renowned Aragon Orchestra premiered this weekend on all music platforms its most recent production Íconos, marking the group’s 80th anniversary, according to the Cuban News Agency (ACN).

The announcement comes from the Lay family in the social media, through a promotional video in which good Cuban music lovers have been invited to listen to it, recorded in the Havana based studios Trabuco Producciones. In line with the times in which the on-line stage is gaining more and more space, La Aragón launched a phonogram that has become a temporary dialogue between the sounds that have accompanied it throughout 80 years.

The legendary orchestra’s Director, Rafael Lay, reported that Íconos is made up of nine songs performed by the members of the group, without guests, and that it will later be licensed by the Colibrí label. Lay, who is also a violinist, has highlighted that the volume is composed by themes from different composers, such as renowned flutist Jorge Leliebre, Joaquín Sabina, Alina Torres and his son Rafael Lay Jr., who debuts as a composer and arranger, with the tune Ochenta (Eighty), dedicated to the orchestra’s anniversary.

According to the information offered by the group’s leader, the version of the song Contigo by Spain’s Joaquín Sabina, included in the album, is part of a project they are working on that consists of versioning compositions by prestigious Spanish composers. Internet users are able to acquire Íconos, beginning on Friday on @spotify, @itune, @amazonmusic and other sites.

Edited by Damian Donestevez

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba