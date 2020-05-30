Cuba left off list of countries with best response to COVID-19

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, regretted that the international media excluded the Caribbean island among the nations with the best response to the confrontation of COVID-19 in the region.

“International media talk about the countries in the region with the best response to #Covid-19 and do not mention #Cuba. Is it censorship, oblivion or perverse intention of not recognizing us,” the president asked on his Twitter account.”

In an article on the front page of Friday’s edition of Granma daily newspaper, it was highlighted that Cuba is experiencing a favorable scenario with respect to the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The biopharmaceutical industry and other scientific centers are carrying out 70 research and clinical trials, in addition to medicines for treating this disease, requested by dozens of nations, the article points out.

As part of the international cooperation, the Caribbean country sent 28 brigades with a total of 2,000 professionals to contribute to the fight against COVID-19 in 24 nations.

In another tweet, the Cuban president praised the results of Cuban science based on an integral approach with the participation of all scientific knowledge, which has had a notable impact on the results in the care of children and the elderly.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba