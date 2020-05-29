Díaz-Canel denounces U.S. complicity in terrorist attack on embassy

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel denounced that the silence of the U.S. government concerning the aggression against the Cuban embassy in Washington, DC is evidence of its complicity in the events.

On his Twitter account, the president said that one month after the terrorist attack, the silence of the imperial administration is tantamount to complicity. “Behind Alazo Baró, there are groups and financing of terrorism that have not been prosecuted, despite Cuba’s denunciation,” emphasized the Cuban president.

On April 30th, the Cuban diplomatic headquarters in the U.S. capital was shot 32 times by an individual who was captured at the scene of the event and who declared his intention to kill. The investigation by U.S. authorities concluded that Alexander Alazo Baró, the author, was a mentally unstable person; however, according to statements to the press by the Cuban foreign minister, his contacts and motivations have not been further developed.

Cuba’s top diplomat, Bruno Rodríguez, pointed to Alazo Baró’s relations with groups and individuals who promote violent actions against his country and urged that this be investigated. He called on the State Department and the U.S. government to explain their reasons for not having made any statement on the aggression against the island’s diplomatic mission in Washington.

Rodriguez also said these events are the result of an official policy of instigating hatred and violence against his country, and demanded a thorough investigation, as well as transparency in the information obtained.

However, one month after the attack, there have been no statements from the United States Government nor have they publicly condemned what happened.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba