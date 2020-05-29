Vie. May 29th, 2020

Cuba reports 22 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours

29 mayo, 2020 Redacción Metropolitana

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were 22 new cases of COVID-19, for an total of 2,005 positive cases across the island.  

During his daily press briefing held Friday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up to 12 midnight Thursday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus.  A total of 82 patients have died from COVID-19 in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 1,760 patients have recovered — with an additional 26 patients released from hospitals during the day on Thursday.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

 

Tags: ,

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

4 × 3 =