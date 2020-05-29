Cuba condemns U.S. interference in China’s internal affairs

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said Thursday that his country condemns the interference of the United States in China’s internal affairs.

The foreign minister, on his Twitter account, expressed his support for the right of the Asian giant to watch over the welfare of all its citizens. The head of the Caribbean nation’s diplomacy also welcomed in his message China’s decisions to consolidate its development, recover from the COVID-19 and strengthen the institutionality, legality and national security in all its territory.

This support is generated by the campaign against the approval, by the Parliament of the Asian country, of a decision to formulate a national security law in Hong Kong.

The day before, the U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said on the social network that he informed Congress that “Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China, given the facts on the ground,” which will have consequences in various areas.

For his part, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang urged the United States to handle with prudence any bilateral differences and avoid confrontations, especially for interfering in its internal affairs. Hong Kong is a special administrative region of the Asian giant, which maintains this status under the formula of one country, two systems; but both Washington and other powers encourage its definitive separation.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba