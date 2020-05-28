Mission accomplished: Cuban doctors return from Andorra 

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez acknowledged this Wednesday the work of the Caribbean nation’s health professionals who worked in the Principality of Andorra and are returning home — mission accomplished.

The Cuban foreign minister pointed out on his Twitter account that since the favorable evolution of COVID-19 in that European territory, 13 health specialists are returning home. The other 26 members of the brigade belonging to the Henry Reeve Contingent, which specializes in disaster situations and serious epidemics, will continue to provide services and save lives in the country, at the request of the authorities.

Recently, during the farewell ceremony for the returning aid workers from Cuba, the Andorran Ministers of Foreign Affairs, María Ubach, and Health, Joan Martínez, respectively, reaffirmed their gratitude to Cuba for its help in the face of the pandemic.

Ubach described the collaboration as “perfect and magnificent” and thanked Cuban authorities for making it possible.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba