Foreign minister says U.S. should take care of citizens and not attack Cuba

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said Wednesday that the U.S. government should address the impact of the COVID-19 on its citizens, rather than attacking Cuban medical cooperation.

On his Twitter account, Cuba’s top diplomat said that prestigious experts of that country affirm that, with adequate and timely measures, one-third or half of those people who lost their lives due to the pandemic could have been saved.

According to World Health Organization statistics, as of May 26th, the United States had the highest number of confirmed cases of the disease, with more than 1.6 million. It was also the country with the highest number of deaths, with 96,909 since the presence of SARS CoV-2 was reported in that nation.

Political forces in the U.S. and science specialists have questioned the White House’s management of the health emergency, since it has been suggested, in the first place, that the appropriate response was not given at the right time.

Scientist Rick Bright, who headed the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority and was removed from his post in April, is one of those who have denounced the mismanagement of the Trump administration.

According to Bright, the president ignored warnings about the new coronavirus in January and February and dismissed those who bet on science and security in favor of political opportunism and to the detriment of the population.

Meanwhile, U.S. State Department officials continue to attack Cuban medical collaboration, which has helped to confront COVID-19 in some more than 20 countries.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba