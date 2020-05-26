It sometimes happens me, I live in a constant dichotomy. While I listen the Dr. Durán, or to our President and our main leaders that call to respect the taken measures, and they work unfailingly to face the pandemic, indolent, deaf people maybe walk everywhere, at any hour campeando for their respects, as if anything happened.

They don’t respect the social isolation, and that they don’t tell me that they walk in search of what to eat, because that happens to any hour and place. But not alone that, they converse in a friendly way as if the “bug” it was not there, watching. What to say of those, – not few – without the mask that promises to become a habitual garment in spite of the heat of our tropical summer?

Indolent, challengers, rash… they would not know how to call them or to call them because they are of one or another sex, without distinction of ages. Something certain it is that the Covid19 arrived to stay, something that promises to be for enough time and if we don’t put on our behalf… and we should learn how to cohabit with her.

Please, let us look what it happens in the world. Let us use the means of official or at least those of scientific and believable sources or the social nets within our reach, without they intoxicate us. Let us listen music, let us see a good film, a series, let us read a good book, but let us take care of what many make others that don’t rest for us.

By The Gadfly