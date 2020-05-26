Cuba maintains measures despite downward trend in COVID-19

The Cuban government has reiterated its position of maintaining the measures applied in the country against COVID-19 and not lowering its guard against the epidemic, even with the tendency of decreasing number of confirmed patients per day.

At this week’s first meeting of the temporary working group for the prevention and control of the new coronavirus — headed by President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz — the prime minister stressed that “the population must continue to be persuaded so that a state of overconfidence is not generated and the measures continue to be applied.”

At the same time, he added, extreme care must be taken, especially now with the rainy season, to avoid the proliferation of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito and to avoid complicating the epidemiological situation on the island.

At the meeting, via videoconference from the Palace of the Revolution, Marrero Cruz indicated as a priority “the production of food and also the battle against speculators and price increases,” which are aspects that are repeatedly raised by the population.

We have to continue fighting with strength, he stressed, any negative attitude that harms the welfare of the people.

Public Health Minister José Ángel Portal Miranda explained that 2,068 people remain in Cuba for the care and monitoring of COVIDE-19, a figure that includes those in hospitals, in centers for suspected cases and in institutions intended for isolation. That number, he said, is the lowest since April 22nd, when we had more than 10,700 patients in those categories.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba