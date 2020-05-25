A latent concern in the parents and family, teachers or simply the adults with relationship to the younger people, it is the problem of the coexistence or living together, and in these times of isolation it puts on more in vogue. We are born and we live in society, in family, with the nearest neighbors and many other people those which, in spite of not knowing them directly when we see them in another neighborhood we recognize them as such.

To cohabit is to have a certain attitude and behavior before the interpersonal relationships and the performance of each one in the environment that surrounds them. It was the civilized coexistence the one that transformed the man into an eminently social being. However so that this it is functional all and each one should make his the rules and moral values of the family and the same community.

When this behavior is forced he can end up becoming crime or breach when threatening the coexistence and for they are repressed it according to its graveness. The social coexistence is essential in these times of pandemic. Let us don’t forget that thought: “The respect to the other people’s right is the peace” that is applied in each moment of our day-to-dayness.

In these times, to use the nasobuco, although there is heat it maintains you healthy or at least more protected of the Covid19. If you use it well in the public places you take health to house, to your family and beings loved with who you cohabit. But stiller, when you respect your shift in the line, you maintain the traditional social and personal distancing or you respect all the measures settled down by our revolutionary government you are fulfilling the coexistence in times of pandemic. We will be this way more near the victory.

By The Gadfly