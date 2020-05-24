José Martí Association in Mexico rejects campaign against Cuban doctors

The Association of Cubans in Xalapa, Mexico, repudiated the social networking campaign against the island’s doctors, who should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their heroic fight against COVID-19.

In an open letter, the Cubans living in Xalapa reiterated that the island’s doctors are writing one of the most brilliant pages in the history of humanity.

“YouTube and Facebook will not be able to disguise the lies against Cuba that involve the reprehensible secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro,” according to the statement.

While Cuban doctors are dedicated to saving lives by risking their own, Cuba’s enemies are attacking them.

No other nation on the planet treats as many patients outside its borders as Cuba does, and its work has been rewarded by governments, parliaments and the World Health Organization, the statement said.

Thousands of Cuban health professionals are present today in countries in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, fighting epidemics, not only that of COVID-19, and guided by their vocation of solidarity and humanism.

The association points out that in this way they defend health as a human right, which is why Cuban doctors are welcomed by the people who receive them with open arms and exclamations of joy, and why they have earned the right to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba