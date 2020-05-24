Cuban president praises recovery of nurse from COVID-19

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, this Saturday congratulated the Cuban nurse who suffered very seriously from COVID-19 on her return to life and to her home.

Through his Twiter account, the president mentions Yaquelín Collado, a nurse from Villa Clara who recovered from the coronavirus and has now been discharged from the hospital.

Moments before returning home and visibly moved, Yaquelin Collado had words of gratitude for the medical personnel of the institution and the province, who day and night fought for her life, until she was returned to the bosom of her family. At the same time, she thanked the thousands of people who expressed their hopes for her healing, sent messages of encouragement through social networks or called the center, asking about her health.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba