So that we all overcome this obstacle

The Health Ministery with entities of the capital, gets ready with the objective of preserving the health of the inhabitants, before the pandemic threat due to the coronavirus Covid-19.



Among the prioritized aspects, he is the plan for the protection of the sector that traffics for the third age, knowing that the same one is the most vulnerable section to the virus.



Territorial organizations increase the actions dedicated toward the help, the attention and surveillance of the older people which possess an active life socially in Cuba, of agreement with their interests and necessities.



On the plan dedicated to the protection and escalation of measures in the homes of old men and grandparents’ houses, the graduated Mileysi Eva López, directress of the center of attention, Home of Old men “Alfredo Gómez Gendra”, I comment us that: “our institution has a social character with the mission of offering covering and social attendance to alone old men or without social help. We offer medical care and rehabilitation, as well as different domestic services, in order to guarantee the security and the comfort of the same ones.

