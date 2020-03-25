Lula: The people of Cuba grow in stature before the world

Former Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva has sent a letter to President Miguel Diaz-Canel to praise the island’s international cooperation amid the Covid-019 pandemic. The full text follows.

São Bernardo do Campo, SP Brazil

23 March 2020

Dear Miguel Diaz-Canel,

President of the Republic of Cuba

I am writing to talk about the emotion I felt when I saw the image of Cuban doctors arriving in Italy to help the victims of the coronavirus pandemic in that country.

Once again, the government and the people of Cuba are giving the world an example of solidarity, overcoming all barriers, whether they be of an economic, geographical, or political nature.

It is in times of crisis that we know the truly great ones. And at these times, the people of that island always grow in stature before the world. Cuba’s active, militant and revolutionary solidarity has already become evident in various parts of the planet, in a proud and sovereign response to those who try to impose an economic blockade and political isolation on it.

The Brazilian people will be eternally grateful for the role they played in our More Doctors program, a cooperation that saved countless lives and taught our own health professionals much.

That cooperation was brutally interrupted by a government that is mean to the people and blinded by an individualistic and inhumane ideology.

In this moment of crisis, due to the coronavirus, unfortunately, when our people are suffering more, everyone has to recognize how much we need our fellow Cuban doctors here.

I ask you, dear comrade, Díaz-Canel, to convey to the Cubans, especially to the scientists and health professionals who are in this tough fight for life around the world, the recognition, admiration, and gratitude of the Brazilian people.

We will be together, always, until victory.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

Lab/ Taked from RHC