Cuba urges virtual technical workshop to share experiences against coronavirus

Cuba is calling for a virtual technical workshop between health specialists to establish communication channels, share experiences and information to face Covid-19.

The effort would include all countries of the hemisphere, including Canada and the USA.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla made the announcement during the first Extraordinary Meeting of Foreign Ministers and of Health of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) on the urgent efforts needed to tackle the epidemics, held by Teleconference on Tuesday.

Rodriguez Parrilla said that the region faces a crisis that exceeds all of the ACS member countries whose consequences will be severe and lasting.

“The rapid spread of the disease demands that we unite our wills to develop joint actions of cooperation that will make it possible to face Covid-19,” he said.

According to his statement, quoted on Rodriguez Parrilla Twitter account, the foreign minister stressed that the time demands setting aside political differences.

“Each country can and must contribute what it can. The pandemic does not respect borders or ideologies. To face such a serious challenge, we must join forces and support each other,” said the Cuban Foreign Minister.

