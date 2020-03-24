Cuba protects the elderly from the threat of Covid-19

Health authorities in this region of Cuba, in the East of the country, are paying special attention to people over 60 years of age, the most vulnerable to infection by Covid-19.

Control measures are being reinforced in the 14 nursing homes, including a religious center, as well as in 27 homes for the elderly, and in places designated for these people in the hospitals of the province, with the intention of stopping the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

“For us, it is crucial that elderly people follow the instructions to stay at home and that the younger ones who go out, because they are the least vulnerable age group,” said the director of the provincial Public Health, Reinaldo Pons. The protection measures, which respond to the protocols of International Sanitary Control, are being reinforced throughout the region, not only for the most elderly people, but also to ensure the health of homeless people. In statements to the local press, Pons also referred to the restriction of the movements of travelers that just arrived in the country so as not to commit the crime of spreading the epidemic, and stressed the work of nearly two thousand medical students who are carry out door-to-door investigations. Official demographic statistics show Cuba as the oldest country in Latin America and the Caribbean, and it is considered that by 2050 its population over the age of 60 will be 38 percent.

Lab/ Taked from Prensa Latina