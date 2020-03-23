Jamaica’s Prime Minister appreciates Cuba’s support against Covid-19

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness representing his people, thanked yesterday the arrival in his country of a Cuban medical brigade to aid combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Twitter, he stressed that yesterday the Minister of Health and Welfare Chris Tufton welcomed the Cuban medical team, made up of 90 specialized nurses, 46 doctors and four therapists.

‘Jamaica appreciates Cuba’s support as we fight this Covid-19 pandemic,’ said the prime minister on Twitter.

Last Saturday, 140 members of the International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics ‘Henry Reeve’ left Cuba and arrived in this nation to contribute to the fight against the disease.

According to the Cuban authorities, 78 of the brigade’s doctors and nurses have previous missions in other nations of the world and over 20 years of experience in the profession; 97 are women.

The pandemic caused by the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is spreading rapidly and now totals over 307,000 registered cases in the world and over 13,000 deaths.