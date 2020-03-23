BioCubaFarma updates plan of action against Covid-19

The president of Cuban business group BioCubaFarma, Eduardo Martinez reported that the board and scientists of that institution reviewed on Monday the plan of the pharmaceutical sector to deal with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, causing Covid-19.

The state of production and availability of medicines from the Ministry of Public Health were examined, as well as the possibility of including new medicines into its protocol, according to scientific literature, ongoing research, and new therapies and vaccines.

As the business group posted on Facebook, one of the priorities of its experts is linked to the analysis of the scientific information that is being generated from recent studies on the new coronavirus and the Covid-19 disease. Such measure will allow updating the treatment protocol and directing the research of BioCubaFarma scientists, whose efforts favor the search for mechanisms to raise the defenses of vulnerable groups. Protecting these people, usually with weaker immune systems, is a priority in the studies that BioCubaFarma is currently doing.

Lab/ Taked from Prensa Latina