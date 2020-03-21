Cuba and Namibia celebrate 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Representatives of Cuba and Namibia ratified on Friday the political will to continue strengthening bilateral ties, during the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the independence of that African country and the establishment of diplomatic relations.

On behalf of the Cuban Government and people, Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodríguez congratulated the Namibians at a meeting held at the embassy of that nation in Havana.

The independence of Namibia – on March 21, 1990 – is an offspring of solidarity, and one cannot talk about it without mentioning Cuba, said Simeon Tangeni Nangolo, the African nation’s chargé d’affaires.

The diplomat highlighted the role of the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces in achieving the liberation of his people, and the cooperation that both countries maintain in various fields.

Nangolo rejected the intensification of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island, which he described as inhumane and unjust, and as the main obstacle to Cuba’s development.

He reiterated Namibia’s position condemning this policy and demanding its lifting so that Cuba can continue on its course as a sovereign nation’.

The deputy Foreign Minister, for her part, expressed that Cuba “highly appreciates Namibia’s firm and traditional support against the blockade,” both in the United Nations General Assembly, n the African Union, and other international forums.

Relations between our countries are based on historical ties and mutual respect, said Rodriguez, who expressed pride in the cooperation that exists in different areas.

More than 100 Cuban collaborators in health, education, sports, construction, and other areas are now in Namibia, she said, and there are around 250 young people from Namibia studying on the island.