U.S. House expected to vote to send Articles of Impeachment to Senate this week

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote this week to name their impeachment managers and send the articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump to the Senate.

Three Republican senators have said they want the Senate to call former national security adviser John Bolton as a witness during the Senate impeachment trial: Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney, Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski and Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins.

Fifty-one senators can vote to subpoena witnesses in an impeachment trial, meaning that if one more Republican senator joins the 47 Democratic senators, the group could force McConnell to subpoena Bolton, who has said he would testify if subpoenaed.

Lab/ Taked from RHC