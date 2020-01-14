Founder of Jazz Plaza Bobby Carcasses performs on opening night

With a concert by Cuban multi-instrumentalist Bobby Carcassés, the 35th edition of the International Jazz Plaza Festival is kicking off this Tuesday, with venues in Havana and the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba.

Carcassés, National Music Award 2012, and one of the founders of the Festival has once again taken on the responsibility of opening the Cuban classic, considered one of the most important in the region.

The opening concert iat the Avellaneda Hall of the Cuban National Theater at 8:30 PM, local time, and Carcasses will perform with Afrojazz group and other guests.

The New Orleans bands The Soul Rebels, Tank and the Bangas and Trombone Shorty Foundation, and the popular local musician Cimafunk will perform after Carcasses presentation.

Sponsored by the Cuban Music Institute and the National Center of Popular Music, the Jazz Plaza Festival will run until January 19.

Musicians from Spain, Austria, Chile, Holland, Martinique, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, Norway, Australia, Japan, Venezuela, Brazil, Germany, and the United States, the latter including guitarist Stanley Jordan and multi-instrumentalist David Liebman are performing at the event.

A varied representation of the best of the genre in Cuba will also be performing, including national music awards recipients, Latin Grammy nominees. Tributes to the iconic Irakere group and diva Omara Portuondo will also take place.

