Cuban deputy prime minister attends inaugural ceremony of Guatemala’s new President

Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Tapia Fonseca arrived this Sunday morning in Guatemala City to participate in the inauguration of the new president, Alejandro Giammattei Falla, taking place on Monday.

Upon his arrival, he was received at La Aurora International Airport by Guatemala’s Minister of Culture and Sports, Elder Súchite Vargas. Accompanying the Cuban official, are Ambassador Gustavo Daniel Véliz Olivares, director of Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the ambassador to Guatemala, María del Pilar Fernández Otero.

According to Prensa Latina news agency, during their stay in the land of the Quetzal, the delegation will carry out a parallel agenda that reinforces the close historical, cultural and cooperation ties between both peoples and governments.

The most significant events include placing a floral wreath at the foot of the José Martí monument in the Plaza Jardín in the capital city and an encounter with members of the Cuban Medical Brigade. The brigade has been serving in the most remote places in that nation for the last 21 years.

The delegation will also meet with representatives of different sectors of Guatemalan society and solidarity with the island.

Lab/ Taked from RHC