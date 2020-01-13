Cuban artists to perform a Mozart’s opera in the US

Cuban musicians will perform an adaptation of Mozart’s opera “The Clemency of Titus”, at the Eisenhower Theater of the Kennedy Center, in the US, the Havana Mozart Lyceum has announced.

The performances are scheduled for February 13-15, in the US capital, under the general direction of maestro Ulises Hernandez.

In October, “The Clemency of Titus” was premiered in Havana at the opening of the 5th edition of the Havana Mozart Festival and, on January 1, 2020, the Alicia Alonso Grand Theater of Havana registed it on its Honor Book. This way, the debut on the island of a significant piece for world culture was highlighted, penultimate opera premiered by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart when he was still alive, at the National Theater of Prague, in 1791. Conceived for orchestra, chorus, solo singers, and dancers, this work is an adaptation of the opera conceived by the famous Austrian composer and pianist, and was adapted for its current production by Cuban playwright and poet Norge Espinosa Mendoza.

Lab/ Taked from Prensa Latina