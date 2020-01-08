Lawsuit against Norwegian Cruise Line dismissed

Judge Beth Bloom from the Southern District Court of Florida has once again dismissed a lawsuit against a cruise ship company under Title III of the extraterritorial Helms-Burton Act.

On this occasion, the plaintiff was Norwegian Cruise Line. Since last May, the company has been the victim of a claim by Javier Garcia, who claims to be the owner of the port of Santiago de Cuba.

On Monday, the judge rejected a similar accusation against MSC Cruisers.

Starting last June, the White House banned the entry of cruise ships to ports on the island, as part of a new package of restrictions on travel to Cuba.

Lab/ Taked from RHC