Havana residents celebrate the 61st anniversary of Fidel Castro’s arrival after the fall of the tyranny

The capital’s population is celebrating today the 61st anniversary of the entry into Havana of the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, with the Freedom Caravan.

According to historical notes, Fidel had departed on January 2 from the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba along the Central Highway, in a triumphant march of the Rebel Army after defeating the tyranny of Fulgencio Batista.

The journey of about a thousand kilometers to the capital lasted six days, and millions of men, women, and children waited to see and greet those heroes in olive-green fatigues and thick beards with guns in their hands.

Some 1,000 combatants, including members of Fidel’s led Column One José Martí, accompanied the Rebel Army chief in his transfer from the East to Havana, recalls Prensa Latina.

From the balconies, they threw flowers, and along the Paseo del Prado, the Malecón, and the Vedado in the capital, there was no space.

Every year, from the outskirts of the city, in the municipality of El Cotorro to Ciudad Libertad – the old Columbia Military Fortress, the people of Havana remember the moments when the notable guerrilla chief arrived to confirm before the eyes of the world the triumph of a Revolution destined to consolidate the true independence of the island.

There, the Commander in Chief assured people gathered that the Revolution had among its objectives to guarantee the freedom and full sovereignty of the nation, but above all, to ensure the well-being of the people, oppressed for years by corrupt, murderous governments, which were always manipulated by the United States.

