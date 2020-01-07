José María Vitier: illustrious son of the Cuban culture

The pianist and composer José María Vitier was born of a family of personalities Cuban lovers of the music and the literature on January 7th, 1954.

The poets and essayist´s son Cintio Vitier and Fina García Marruz, in 1962 he begins to study piano until entering in the Conservatory Amadeo Roldán; and around the year 1975 begin to emerge in the Cuban music’s panorama their first compositions for cinema, stage in which works in the Provincial School of Music of the western county of Matanzas.

He is formed an artist that fuses the camera music and the popular of deep Cuban tradition in the one then that, according to experts, there are the musicians’ influences Saumell, Cervantes and Lecuona; and in whose creation mixes elements of the jazz and of the Latin American music.

José María Vitier was pianist and composer of the group Synthesis until in 1983 case its own group of instrumental music. It was piano professor in the National School of Art and he studied composition in the Superior Institute of Art. He is music composer for dance, ballet, theater, television, cinema and religious music and vowel.

He obtained the Medal Alejo Carpentier and the Order Félix Varela, maximum distinction granted in the country by artistic merit and contribute to the national culture; the First Prize of the Competition La Edad de Oro for Suite of Infantile Songs, with texts of Mirta Aguirre (1977); the Ocella, to the best compound music for a film, in the International Festival of Cinema of Venice (1988); the Coral, to the best music for a film in the International Festival of the New Latin American Cinema (1992); and the EGREM, to the best disk of music instrumental and Great Prize EGREM to the best disk published in 1993; among other rewards.

In the composer’s works and pianist José María Vitier a great beauty is perceived. Their film work has been rewarded internationally.

Vitier recognizes that its music for cinema “it can be synthesized in a single expression: The search of the emotion by means of cheerful or melancholic, epic or lyrical, learned, popular melodies, of longer or I cut encouragement, melodies for other people’s histories and that now they always accompany me.”