Cuban president reiterates illegality of Helms-Burton Act

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday reiterated that the lawsuit yesterday dismissed in US courts against a Swiss cruise company “proves us right on the illegality of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act.”

The head of State referred to the issue on his Twitter account, where he shared an article published in Granma newspaper on the lawsuit against the Swiss company MSC Cruises S.A. on the basis of the extraterritorial act.

The newspaper referred to a tweet from Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca in that regard. “A judge in the US dismissed a lawsuit against Swiss company MSC Cruises S.A. on the basis of the extraterritorial Helms-Burton Act. In Cuba we do not recognize ‘big stick’ acts that violate international law. Results in US courts will prove us right,” Malmierca wrote on his Twitter account.

Lab/ Taked from Prensa Latina