The of San Gerónimo of Havana´s University is of birthday

An event without precedents in the history of the bigger than the Antilles took place in Havana January 5th, 1728 when it was founded by the friars Dominicos belonging to the Order of Preachers, the Real and Papal University of San Gerónimo become first House of High Studies of the country.

Previously it was San Juan and Letrán’s convent, in Old Havana. This fact was the fruit from the execution to the bulls and real commands, for which she was born in the city of Havana a center of high studies that would have like name that of San Jerónimo that would be literary and national through the time, stops after many years to become the current University of Havana.



In the Real and Papal University of Havana they studied prominent forgers of the thought, the science and the Cuban culture, as Félix Varela, Carlos Manuel of Céspedes, Francisco Vicente Aguilera, Ignacio Agramonte, Francisco de Arango y Parreño, Tomás Romay, José Agustín Caballero, Antonio Bachiller y Morales, José ía Heredia, Rafael ía de Mendive, José Antonio Saco and Cirilo Villaverde.

In 1515 it arrived in Cuba the first mission of religious dominicos who they became the first teachers of the primary teaching in the Island. They lifted their church and convent of San Juan of Letrán in 1578, thanks to the real identification that granted them an appropriate place for the erection of their factory, near place to the Square of Weapons and the Real Force, then nested inside the plot of the incipient village.



In 1721, having the support of the powerful counts of Bayona´s House, they achieved the dominics the papal approval to the application of founding university in his convent of San Juan of Letrán, by means of the bull emitted by His Sanctity the Pope Inocencio XIII.

The acceptance for regal placet of Felipe V of Borbón, through the Council of Indies, and the later confirmation for real identification of 1728, allowed that January of that year 5 were born in the renovated convent the Real and Papal University of San Gerónimo of Havana, with the same privileges, honors and thank you that he enjoyed that of the convent of the order in The Spaniard, and having the classes of Cánones, Laws, Medicine, Mathematics, Grammar, Theology and Philosophy.



When the property welcomed to the Institute of Second Teaching, to its classrooms went José Martí, apostle of the native independence. With the demolition after the building got lost a valuable garment of the colonial architecture.



For the metropolitan government’s law, in 1841 the religious dominicos was deprived of the possession of their goods and of continuing tutorando the university teaching. This meant the ceasing of all the actions of the order in Cuba.

The monks would be transferred to El Vedado, but they didn’t end up occupying the temple dedicated to them, but rather later on they would build in that same area the new church and convent of San Juan of Letrán. Their nobleman and veteran house passed at the hands of the State, and the Real and Papal University was denominated Real and Literary, when the Spanish government assumed the administration and address of the teaching center.

In 1845 the front of the convent down the street Obispo was deprived on behalf of his abundant decoration, for the sake of to enlarge the street and to eradicate circulation problems. During the following years, in local of the conventual enclosure and next to the university, it settled the deposit of the Real Body of Engineers; in 1863.



Nowadays time this place was rescued and in that university branch it is studied the career of Preservation and administration of the cultural historical patrimony, first of its type in Cuba. The university School arises San Gerónimo of Havana, located in a modern building that covers the streets Mercaderes, San Ignacio, Obispo and O´Reilly, in the heart of the Historical Center of the Cuban Capital.



The creation of the San Gerónimo of Havana´University School, as annexed ability to the University of Havana, where it is imparted the novel career Preservation and Administration of the Historical-cultural Patrimony, it is happy intellectual expression of the purpose replevisor therefore latent time in the public conscience, and that materially it has found their concretion in the cult project and the excellent realization been able when intervening the property.



The career, six years old in the modality semipresencial, has four profiles terminals: Museología, Archaeology, Urban Administration and Sociocultural Administration, and it will also open the road for the organization of courses, graduates, masters and doctorates.



For 1887 the was pointed out “hill of the Military Pyrotechnics” to welcome, with better conditions and bigger space, the University of Havana, but the works didn’t begin up to 1901 and the transfer became effective in the spring of 1902. Situated in El Vedado, near the Fifth of the Mills; today in day it is known as the University Hill.



In this time it also begins an important stage of their history; events like the foundation of the Federation Student University student, the pronouncement of José’s Antonio Echeverría speeches, the descent for their wide and wide perron of the Generation of the Centennial in their historical march of the brands and the courage demonstrated by their students, they are some of the events that can be mentioned.



The University of Havana faces with responsibility and competition the challenges of the contemporaneidad; it has 21 abilities and 18 investigation centers at the moment in different fields like economy, natural sciences, social sciences and humanities; does it possess a registration of 60 thousand students distributed in 32 careers.



The center leads the different knowledge; of their classrooms egresan every year hundred of highly qualified professionals that participate actively and with efficiency in the development of the Cuban society.