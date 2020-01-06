Program for 5th Encounter of Women Artists announced in Cuba
Along with her project “Alma Creadora” (Creative Soul), Cuban singer-songwriter Liuba Maria Hevia leads this initiative held every year in this capital to provide opportunities for several generations of musicians to promote their own works and rescue songs that should never be lost.
As part of the encounter, on January 9 the documentary ‘Confidencia’ will be screened at the Animation Studios of the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry. The documentary by Peruvian director Marta Luna looks at the life of Granda.
The Ciervo Encantado theater will host a concert by Annie Garces, the Jade duo, Veronica Cruz, and Liuba Maria Hevia on January 10, and will feature as a special guest Colombia’s Marta Gomez.