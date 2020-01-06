Diva of the Buena Vista Social Club awarded Gold Medal of Merit in Spain

Renowned Cuban singer Omara Portuondo –known worldwide as the Diva of Buena Vista Social Club– was awarded the Spanish Gold Medal of Merit in the Fine Arts for the year 2019.

This distinction, granted by the Spanish Council of Ministers, recognizes those who have stood out in the field of artistic and cultural creation and also those who have rendered outstanding services in the promotion, development or dissemination of art and culture or in the conservation of artistic heritage.

In announcing the winners of Gold Medals of Merit in the Fine Arts to 24 personalities of Culture, the Council of Ministers of the Spanish Government called Omara ‘one of the most representative figures of Cuban popular music.’

Winner of the National Music Award (2006) and Latin Grammy (2009), the Diva of the Buena Vista Social Club or the Bride of the Feeling, as the singer is known, is 89 years old and she still performs.

Along with Portuondo, this year other singers such as Patti Smith, Martirio and María Vargas, actresses, architects, professors, art historians, dancers, photographers, and flamenco clubs were also distinguished.

Lab/ Taked from RHC