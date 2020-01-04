The closed anniversaries of the Revolution in the philately 

61 years of January 1st they are already completed in that Cuba reached, for never not losing it, its true and definitive independence.

Mail of Cuba have carried out until the 2009 commemorative emissions for the Day of the Liberation in their closed anniversaries, including the own year 1959 when the victory takes place.

Homenajeando this 61st Anniversary of the Revolution`s Victory offers them a sample of the stamps emitted in the different decades of the commemoration.

This, monochrome, it corresponds to the own year 1959 and it shows us to a bearded soldier rebel raising their rifle in victory sign. It has as bottom the Cuban flag. Framed in a red border, it brings written in their inferior part the event that is commemorated.

The emission of 1969 shows us on a green bottom to a group of raised rifles, and on these, the native symbol of the Cuban flag with its colors and the bottom sun. In their left superior angle it stands out the inscription Tenth Anniversary of the Victory of the Rebellion.

When being turned 20 years of the date three stamps they are emitted of which I chose this that shows us the advances of the Revolution in the industrialization, electrification, construction of housings and agricultural development of the country in symbolic drawings framed in a circumference. In the lateral right the twentieth anniversary is pointed out that commemorates.

With the same image, and alone changing the facial value, four stamps are emitted to commemorate the 30 years of the Revolution. In them the Cuban flag is shown whose wave finishes with the number 30 in golden; and under this, in fine italic letter, Anniversary of the Revolution.

For the 40th Anniversary Mail of Cuba it makes an emission of three stamps in those that reflective different moments of the revolutionary epic poem. In this the symbolic image of the leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz is shown, when January 8th go to the town; and a dove, synonym of peace, settles in its shoulder. Under that colorful image it is shown in a yellow tape the anniversary that is commemorated in red letters.

For the 50 years of Revolution it is carried out a great emission of 50 stamps that picks up from the Day of the Liberation and the most important moments happened in Cuba during that means century. In this we can do to the right to the Boss of the Revolution with their rifle next to the town, and to the left side the tank in that it advances toward Havana in the Victoria’s Caravan to consolidate the victory.