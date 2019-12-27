They celebrate act in the headquarters of the Provincial Committee of the Party for anniversary 61 of the Revolution

The act of the headquarters of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, in Havana, in greeting to the anniversary 61 of the Revolution, took place this morning in the own building, located in the M street, on Vedado, Havana.



The members of Central Committee, Luis Antonio Torres Iríbar, first secretary of the Party in the capital and Reinaldo García Zapata, president of the Government in the territory, they granted recognitions to outstanding leaders, among them Lourdes Matos Rodríguez, Isidoro Benítez Noblet, Isabel Martínez Díaz and Juan Noel Vicente Monsoon.

Workers with an excellent work in the different areas also received diplomas, and cards like new members surrendered from the Union of Communist Youths to Raúl Gómez González, Danilo Mora Salomón, Leini Daymara Alemañy Cuba and Osiel Cuevas Calderón.



Among moving cultural moments, took use of the word Joël Queipo Ruiz, member of the Provincial Desk of the Party who pointed out that this year of celebrations of the 500 anniversary of Havana, the city faced hard tests like the recovery of the devastating tornado of last January 27 that it damaged housings and productive centers of five municipalities severely.



It assured that that phenomenon was responded by another tornado of solidarity, work, effort, unit and coherence, in which the town took out the best thing of yes.



Queipo added Ruiz that we had recovered all the material damages in the recently concluded month of November and most of the works were better than before the meteorological event.

Act for the anniversary 61 of the Cuban Revolution in the PCC of Havana.

He remarked that although in this stage the imperialism discharged with more fury its measures against the Island, like part of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States, the Cubans with its greatness have been able to resist and to advance.



At once, they ratified the commitment of continuing battles and victories under the General’s of Army compass Raúl Castro, of the president Miguel Díaz-Canel and of our eternal one Major in Boss Fidel Castro Ruz.