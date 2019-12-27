Miguel Díaz-Canel discusses efforts to improve Cuban broadcasting

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel held a discussion with members of the National Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC) regarding issues related to the presence of culture in the media, according to press reports.

At the meeting, participants reviewed the agreements of the 9th Congress of the organization held earlier this year related to the application of science in the process of creation and the distribution of audiovisual and radio productions, according to Granma newspaper.

The need to move from the diagnosis of problems to the realization of actions that have an impact on the quality of radio and television programming characterized the discussions of the meeting, according to the report. The president coincided with the need to gain in efficiency in such processes to guarantee results. He also drew attention to the need to exploit the use of digital platforms and social networks to maximize the possibilities of promotion of materials. Díaz-Canel highlighted how these means can contribute to the teaching of history and the transmission of patriotic and civic values. He stressed that the country’s radio and television sector can count on the initiatives, talent and commitment of historians, social scientists, educators, who have expressed their readiness to contribute to such efforts. According to the source, the president noted that discussion of these issues is still far from being exhausted, and suggested a further meeting to give continuity to the agenda. Also participating in the meeting were Alpidio Alonso, Minister of Culture; UNEAC President Luis Morlote; and other senior officials, as well as filmmakers, journalists, critics, members of the National Council for the Association of Cinema, Radio and Television and representatives of cultural institutions.

Lab/ Taked from PL