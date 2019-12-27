Advances in health care in the central Cuban mountains

Advances in health care in the mountains of the central Cuban province of Sancti Spiritus have led to proven results, with no infant or maternal deaths so far this year.

According to a report by the territorial health directorate, the number of births has almost doubled compared to the 63 registered in 2018, offering a modest increase in the birth rate.

In addition, nearly 80,000 consultations have been carried out and the number of patients attended to at home has increased, under the supervision of specialized personnel, to avoid complications due to additional infections.

About 30,000 people live in some 60 settlements distributed in 18 popular councils in the mountains of the province – the Escambray in the south-central part and the heights of Yaguajay in the north.

These areas, most of which are difficult to access, are served by the Turquino Plan, and have more than 50 doctor’s offices and staff to provide primary care to the rural population. In addition, other services are provided such as vaccination, clinical laboratory, stomatology, ultrasound, X-ray, and emergency services are available 24 hours a day.

In the municipalities of Trinidad, Fomento, Yaguajay and Sancti Spiritus that have areas operating under the Turquino Plan, there are eight polyclinics where further specialized care is offered to those referred from mountain doctor’s offices.

Health professionals, with the collaboration of promoters, the community and mass organizations, have as their premise to guarantee care for pregnant women and children, as well as to provide quality care to young people and adults, in order to raise the quality of life of the population.

