Regional sustainable development forum to be held in Havana

The Fourth Meeting of the Forum of the Countries of Latin America and the Caribbean on Sustainable Development will be held from March 28 to 31, 2020, in Havana’s International Conference Center, according to official sources.

According to information available today on the website of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment (Mincex), the Organizing Committee was recently established to hold the event.

Cuba, in its capacity as president pro tempore of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), during its 37th Period of Sessions, will organize the meeting held annually.

During the first meeting of the Organizing Committee, the source noted, participants were informed about the nature of the event, and their roles and responsibilities were defined.

Likewise, a roadmap was approved for the group’s activities to ensure the successful hosting of the event.

The statement added that the island will have the merit of being the first nation in the Caribbean to host a meeting of this Forum.

The Forum constitutes the main mechanism at the regional level for Latin American and Caribbean countries to examine the progress, setbacks and challenges in the follow-up and implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted in 2015 by the UN General Assembly.

Lab/ Taked from Radio Reloj