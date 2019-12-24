Evo Morales thanks Adolfo Perez Esquivel for his support
Morales, who is in Buenos Aires as a political refugee after the coup d’état he suffered in November, held a meeting on Monday with the prominent human rights defender and several social activists, including Nora Cortiñas, of the Madres de Plaza de Mayo.
Morales, who also posted a photo of the meeting, added that the Nobel Laureate, faithful to his commitment to the defense of freedom and human rights, committed himself to support the struggle of the Bolivian people to recover democracy.
Very active since he arrived in this capital on December 14, Morales also rejected on Twitter the decision of the de facto government, headed by self-proclaimed president Jeanine Añez, to join the Lima Group to “contribute to solving the alleged political crisis in Venezuela.”