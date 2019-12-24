Cuba’s diplomacy, it’s the people and the Revolution, says Díaz-Canel

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Monday that the island’s people are the main character of the island’s diplomacy.

Speaking at the 60th anniversary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held Monday at the Armed Forces Central Hall, he said that the ideas of Cuba’s National Hero, José Martí, of Commander in Chief, Fidel Castro, and the unforgettable Foreign Minister Raúl Roa, are at the very soul of the institution.

“Our diplomats are with the people in defense of independence and national sovereignty,” said the Cuban president.

Thanks to their work, today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has the respect and admiration of the international community, including our adversaries. Therefore the new generations of this service can be nourished by a history of commitment and dedication, he added.

The President said that while the enemies tried to isolate Cuba, the Ministry managed to broaden and deepen its links with the world. Today, Cuban diplomats participate in the fight for the right of peoples to independence and self-determination.

Diaz-Canel noted that Cuba’s foreign service is recognized for its solidarity and that the island does not hesitate to voice its support for Venezuela and Nicaragua.

The President mentioned other causes Cuba supports, such as those of the peoples of Palestine, Saharan Arabs, and the Syrian Arab Republic.

“Our position that Puerto Rico should be free and independent is well known,” he stressed.

After recalling how the Foreign Affairs Ministry has led great victories of the Revolution, he added that today it continues in primary tasks such as the battle against the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States for almost six decades.

Diaz-Canel noted that the Foreign Ministry did not disappoint its founding principles.

He stressed that today, amid the difficulties that may arise, its members will know how to overcome obstacles with creativity and hard work, because they are also the people of Cuba.

