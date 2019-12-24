Cubans promote program to face climate change

Different tasks have been carried out during the current year in the central province of Sancti Spiritus, aimed at reducing the negative impacts of climate change.

As part of the so-called Tarea Vida, studies on water salinity in coastal areas were undertaken in 2019 and to determine the progress of erosion on Ancon beach, located in the central southern city of Trinidad, a World Heritage Site.

Likewise, the improvement of soils and the reforestation of coastlines were undertaken in the present year in the province as part of the program, described as a State Plan for confronting climate change. According to information released here Monday, vital importance is attached to the prioritized areas of the municipalities of La Sierpe and Sancti Spiritus, dedicated to the cultivation of rice, affected by drought and saltwater intrusion. The aforementioned State Plan is grounded on a scientific base that prioritizes 73 of the 168 Cuban municipalities, 63 of them in coastal areas and another ten within the territory. It includes five strategic actions and 11 tasks aimed at counteracting impacts in vulnerable areas. It is inspired by the thought of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro (1926-2016), expressed at the Earth Summit in 1992, where he described the challenges facing humanity due to climate change.

Lab/ Taked from Prensa Latina