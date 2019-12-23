France calls implementation of the Helms-Burton Act against Cuba unacceptable

The government of France has reiterated its condemnation of the implementation of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act.

The upper house of parliament published the French position on its website. It conveys a Foreign Ministry’s response to Senator Catherine Conconne of Martinique, who, on November 28, asked Quai d’Orsay for the French position on the strengthening of the White House’s hostility towards Cuba.

The written response said France finds unacceptable Washington’s decision to activate the section. Title III seeks to deprive Cuba of foreign investment, based on its extraterritorial character, which violates international law.

“The United States violates our economic sovereignty by trying to dissuade companies, especially European ones, from investing on the island,” the written response said.

The Foreign Ministry recalled that when the U.S. Congress passed the Helms-Burton Act in 1996, the European Union adopted Rule 2271 to defend the bloc’s member countries from the application of the extraterritorial legislation, reported Prensa Latina.

The Brussels text ignores any administrative or legal measure dictated by a third country to implement Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, which was activated last May after previous administrations in the White House refrained from doing so.

Paris ratified that it will seek new resources with its partners to protect European interests and companies in Cuba.

Lab/Taked from RHC