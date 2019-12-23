EGREM celebrates anniversary of the Cuban Revolution

The Music Recording and Editing Company –EGREM- celebrates the 61st anniversary of the Cuban Revolution with a wide range of activities. To this end, the entity has designed a program that includes live concerts by artists from its catalog, CD launches and presentations, “Rueda de Casino” competitions and children’s parties in all of the country Music Houses belonging to EGREM.

The Communications Department of the oldest record label in the country says that it’s committed to the Cuban people, their revolutionary process and socialism and, in line with it, the Buena Fe Duo will perform at the Karl Marx Theater on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 at night, reviewing tunes of its most recent production with EGREM: Carnal.

Also at the Karl Marx, on Sunday 29, starting at 5:00 p.m., Salvadorian singer Álvaro Torres, will release his album Álvaro Torres y sus buenos amigos (Álvaro Torres and his good friends), also under the EGREM seal. On Saturday 28, the House of Music at Varadero beach resort, in Matanzas, will receive the so called ‘Diva of the Buena Vista Social Club’, Omara Portuondo, and the Miguel Failde Orchestra.

On January 1 in all Houses of Music, at the Matiné, dance will reign when hundreds of dancers will attend the “Ruedas de Casino” that will take place there. Clowns and magicians will delight children along with local artists who are set to dedicate ​​songs to the little ones, in line with what Cuban National Hero José Martí said: «Children are the hope of the world».

Already in 2020, on Sunday 5, the House of Music in Artemisa will receive the Buena Fe Duo to celebrate the third anniversary of its establishment and the advent of a new year. The duet will return to the province of Artemisa on January 11 to celebrate in Mariel Square the ninth anniversary of the young province’s creation.

Those who decide to have fun with family or friends and wait for the 61st anniversary of the Revolution at home or in the neighborhood, EGREM offers a wide range of albums and DVDs with the best of Cuban music in different formats. The music recording company has the island’s largest musical catalog in its archives.

Lab/ Taked from RHC