Cuban President congratulates Foreign Ministry on its 60th anniversary

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel today congratulated workers and diplomats of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minrex) on the 60th anniversary of the creation of that agency.

“Congratulations to our worthy diplomats, the workers of #CubaMinrex and the Cuban people for building, making, defending and exalting our foreign policy on the 60th anniversary of MINREX,” the president posted on Twitter.

Previously, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez congratulated sector workers and the Cuban people, whom he described as the main protagonist of revolutionary diplomacy.

He also called to remain united in the defense of the Caribbean nation, which is currently facing the growing hostility of the United States government in its intention to destroy the Cuban Revolution.

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs was constituted on December 23, 1959 by Decree of the Revolutionary Government, to replace the Ministry of State, created under the first US occupation of the island and designed to serve the interests of the United States government.

In an interview published Monday on the Cubaminrex website, Abelardo Moreno, current adviser to MINREX, said the creation of the revolutionary institution transformed Cuban foreign policy in a very short time.

With decades of experience in the diplomatic sphere of the Caribbean nation, he explained that “not only did it institutionalize the fundamental changes in Foreign Relations undertaken by the Revolution, but it totally broke with the diplomacy of the neocolonial republic. It buried the State Ministry.”

Regarding the “Minister of Dignity” Raúl Roa, Moreno pointed out that he laid the foundations for the transformation of the former Ministry of State into a revolutionary, anti-imperialist, invincible body.

He added that the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, was and is the creator of the current revolutionary diplomacy.

“The most important thing that the Ministry has done for 60 years I will summarize in a few words: being unconditionally faithful to Fidel’s ideas and the Revolution. Everything else derives from there,” he stressed.